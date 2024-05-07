Robbers hit multiple Prince George’s County 7-Eleven stores in early morning spree

At least two 7-Elevens were robbed in Prince George’s County early Tuesday morning, FOX 5 has learned.

Laurel police confirmed a 3 a.m. robbery in their jurisdiction, and employees at a store in Adelphi described similar circumstances that occurred about 20 minutes later.

FOX 5 has learned multiple stores were robbed, but it’s unclear how many at this time.

Laurel police reported multiple people came into the 7-Eleven store there, used a hydraulic machine to pry open the ATM, and took the money.

An employee at the store told FOX 5 that one of the thieves took the clerk to the back room where the computer system for the store is kept, unplugged it, and left with the computer.

FOX 5 visited a 7-Eleven store in Adelphi where a store employee there confirmed nearly the same thing happened there 20 minutes later. The Adelphi store is about a 20-minute drive away from the Laurel location.

"[It's] terrible. Especially since they stole the camera equipment, or the tape or whatever it is," said Rob Kohler, who works near the Laurel store.

Kohler and Anton Reid, another customer at the Adelphi store, both expressed sadness for the employees who were working at the time.

FOX 5 was told both would be physically okay.

"Just to hear this. It’s sad, it’s a way of life for them," Reed said. "They come in day in and day out every day here in the store, and this tragedy happens to them. It’s not right."

Earlier this year, detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged 31-year-old Stefon Janey in connection to eight robberies where police say a hydraulic machine was used to pry open ATMs.