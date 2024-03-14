Suspect wanted in 'jaws of life' ATM robberies arrested following police pursuit in Prince George's Co.

A Maryland man has been arrested for a string of ATM robberies in Prince George’s County that involved him using the "jaws of life" to break into the machines, according to police.

Stefon Janey, 31, is facing charges in connection to eight robberies at multiple locations in Prince George’s County earlier this year.

Janey, whose last known address was in Accokeek, is accused of breaking into multiple ATMs using the hydraulic rescue tools commonly referred to as the jaws of life.

Police say Janey and his accomplices hit several convenience stores, including one on Baltimore Avenue and another on Martin Luther King Junior Highway, getting away with tens of thousands of dollars.

The group often wore gloves and ski masks and forced employees, in some cases with a gun, to lie on the floor.

A grand jury indicted Janey this week. Police executed a search warrant at his home and said they found evidence such as his wallet, black ski masks, firearms, a prying tool, and cash.

A reward of up to $10,000 was offered for any information leading to his arrest and the indictment of other suspects linked to these crimes.

Police located Janey Wednesday evening. After leading detectives, patrol officers and the Aviation Section on a pursuit in the county, he was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m.

He is currently indicted on 44 separate offenses including robbery, malicious destruction of property and burglary. Additional charges are likely.

Janey remains in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.