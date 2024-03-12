ATM thieves crash van through front of Bowie 7-Eleven

Thieves crashed their van through the front of a Bowie 7-Eleven store early Tuesday morning and stole the ATM inside before speeding off toward the District.

Police say two suspects pulled up to the convenience store on Racetrack Road around 2 a.m. in a white van and rammed the front wall of the building with the vehicle until it broke through.

Authorities say they then got out and loaded the automated teller machine into the van and drove off down Route 50 toward D.C. The suspects wore dark clothing and ski masks. They have not been identified.

The clerk who was inside the store at the time of the robbery was coming out of the bathroom at the same time the thieves slammed through the storefront.

He ran to the office and locked the door. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is continuing at this time.