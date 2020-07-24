Road to Recovery: Life before, during and after COVID-19
BRANDYWINE, Md. - Fifty-eight-year-old James Brandon of Brandywine fought COVID-19 for six weeks in the hospital and struggled on a ventilator. He lost 60 pounds in the hospital, but survived.
FOX 5 met Brandon back in April, when we was released from the hospital to the cheers of his family members. At the time, all he could give was a thumbs up. Now he's fully recovered after having to learn how to walk again.
Brandon believes he contracted the virus in March in his work as a Metro bus driver.
"It's been like a rollercoaster but I thank God I'm here," said Brandon.
Cohen Cosby III also tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The social media entrepenuer went to the hospital twice, but luckily recovered within a few days.
"Going through isolation was very tough. Honestly being ostracized by friends and family during that time because it was scary. It was tough. It wasn't a lot of information," said Cosby.
Both Brandon and Cosby want others to know how serious the disease can become.
"Take it very serious. This is not a joke. I mean God has spared me and I thank God for everyone and their prayers," said Brandon.