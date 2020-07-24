Road to Recovery: Life before, during and after COVID-19

Fifty-eight-year-old James Brandon of Brandywine fought COVID-19 for six weeks in the hospital and struggled on a ventilator. He lost 60 pounds in the hospital, but survived.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5 met Brandon back in April, when we was released from the hospital to the cheers of his family members. At the time, all he could give was a thumbs up. Now he's fully recovered after having to learn how to walk again.

READ MORE: US COVID-19 cases surpass 4 million, according to Johns Hopkins

Brandon believes he contracted the virus in March in his work as a Metro bus driver.

"It's been like a rollercoaster but I thank God I'm here," said Brandon.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Young patient caught coronavirus at party, spread it to grandfather who died, doctor says

Cohen Cosby III also tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The social media entrepenuer went to the hospital twice, but luckily recovered within a few days.

"Going through isolation was very tough. Honestly being ostracized by friends and family during that time because it was scary. It was tough. It wasn't a lot of information," said Cosby.

Both Brandon and Cosby want others to know how serious the disease can become.

"Take it very serious. This is not a joke. I mean God has spared me and I thank God for everyone and their prayers," said Brandon.