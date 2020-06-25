Road to Recovery: Haymarket

As the D.C. region recovers from the various coronavirus closures, FOX 5 is visiting communities in Maryland and Virginia to see how they're handling the recovery so far.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Thursday's Road to Recovery took us to Haymarket where FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with the owners of Zandra's Taqueria, visted the Aroma II Wine Tasting Room and spoke with the head of the city's Recreation and Tourism department to see how the town is moving forward.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Advertisement

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic