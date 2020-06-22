Road to Recovery: Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - As the D.C. region recovers from the various coronavirus closures, FOX 5 is visiting communities in Maryland and Virginia to see how they're handling the recovery so far.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Monday's Road to Recovery took us to Gaithersburg where FOX 5's Bob Barnard is visiting La Casita Restaurant, speaking with Mayor Jud Ashman and the Gaithersburg CARES Hub at the Seneca Creek Community Church.
CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know
MORE RESOURCES:
Your coronavirus questions answered
Advertisement
Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19