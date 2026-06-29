Bond denied for man charged with MGM National Harbor garage shooting

The Brief A judge denied bond for Tyrell Hairston on Monday. Hairston has been charged with shooting and killing Christopher Austin, Jr., inside the parking garage of the MGM National Harbor on Thursday, June 25. Hairston's attorney says the shooting was a case of self-defense.



The man accused of shooting and killing another man inside the parking garage of the MGM National Harbor last week will stay in custody, after a judge denied bail on Monday despite claims that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Tyrell Hairston has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Austin, Jr. inside the parking garage of the MGM National Harbor on Thursday, June 25.

MGM National Harbor garage shooting

The backstory:

Police said Hairston was in his car behind Austin's in the garage around 11 p.m. Thursday night, when the two got into an argument. That's when, the charges alleged, Hairston got out of his car, walked up to Austin and shot him multiple times.

Austin tried to drive off, but quickly crashed into a tree. That's where police found him dead. Officials said the passenger in Austin's vehicle was injured in the crash.

What they're saying:

Austin's family told FOX 5 Monday that the 33-year-old was well-loved, with a laugh that lit up a room. Family and friends packed the courtroom on Monday, and say they'll continue to do so.

"He was just a great person," said Christopher Austin, Sr. "He had a very big future ahead of him. We miss him very much."

Christopher Austin, Jr.

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Austin's mother, Melony Turay, said that the shooter "took my baby from me," saying that her son would "do nothing to nobody."

Austin leaves behind a fiancé, and two children — a 5-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

The other side:

Hairston's lawyer is calling the shooting a case of self-defense.

"My client was at MGM and essentially thought that the alleged victim in this case had a firearm and his life was in danger, and he acted accordingly," said Hassan Ahmad, calling it "a very unfortunate situation for all parties involved."

Ahmad says that Hairston works as a federal contractor in private security, and is licensed to carry, including for the gun used in Thursday's shooting.

Hairston called 911 to turn himself in about 20 minutes after the shooting, officials said.

What's next:

Hairston remains in custody without bond. He'll be back in court on July 27.