The road to the papacy runs through DC, says Vatican expert

The Brief Vatican expert Rocco Palmo highlights Pope Francis's significant impact on Catholic life in Washington, including appointing two archbishops. Cardinals Wilton Gregory and Robert McElroy, both appointed by Francis, are eligible to vote for the next pope. Palmo emphasizes the unique connection between the U.S. capital and the papacy, especially following Francis's recent meeting with Vice President Vance.



Vatican expert Rocco Palmo joined FOX 5 on Monday to discuss the death of Pope Francis, and how he believes the road to the papacy, uniquely for the U.S., runs through Washington.

What they're saying:

Palmo says Pope Francis " has had an outsize impact on Catholic life in the capital."

"He's named two archbishops there, the most recent of whom, Cardinal McElroy just arrived, was installed in March. But significantly, and this is going to be one of the top line things on any American legacy piece for Francis, was the appointment and then elevation to Cardinal of Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who just retired, who became the first African-American, the first non-white Cardinal of any kind in this country," said Palmo.

Palmo says both Cardinal Gregory and Cardinal McElroy are eligible to vote for a new pope.

"We could say that between that and, again, the political situation hours after the late Holy Father met Vice President Vance, really the road to the papacy, uniquely for the U.S., runs through Washington," said Palmo.

Did the Pope die on Easter?

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday.

Cardinal Angelo Comastri led Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square on Sunday. Pope Francis made an appearance on the balcony of St. Peter's Pasilica to give a blessing.

"If this was going to happen, he was going on his own terms and he wouldn't let his condition keep him from pushing himself too hard," said Palmo. "Consistent with who he is and what he wanted, he died with his boots on. Being out among the crowd, that was the first time he’d been in the popemobile since."

What happens when the Pope dies?

The election of a new pope is a centuries-old tradition, following a series of choreographed rules and rituals.

After a pope dies or resigns, the dean of the College of Cardinals organizes secret meetings where cardinals discuss the church's needs and the qualities a future pope must have. Then, the dean organizes the conclave balloting in the Sistine Chapel.

"You have the biggest group of electors going in that we'll ever have, 138. Until Francis, the limit was kept by law at 120. He chose to expand it," said Palmo. "Now they have to find 20 more bedrooms for cardinals during the conclave while sealing them away from the world. You know, everybody has to give up their phones, their electronic devices, their signal jammers put in under the Sistine Chapel to keep it from being bugged."

The conclave must begin within 15 to 20 days from today.

"The Cardinals all have to be there, obviously, for a funeral, which again, probably Friday, Saturday or Monday next week," said Palmo.