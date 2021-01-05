Road closures, parking restrictions announced ahead of pro-Trump protests in DC

Multiple pro-Trump protests are expected in the District this week as Congress meets to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, and D.C. police have announced multiple parking restrictions and potential road closures to be aware of.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. to Thursday at 11:59 p.m:

- H Street from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- I Street from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- 15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

- 17th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m:

- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- F Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- G Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- I Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- I Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- H Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

- 16th Street from K Street, NW to O Street, NW

- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the following streets will be closed from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street, NW

- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- G Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- F Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

- D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

- C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

- 15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

- 16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- 17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

- Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

- 12th Street Tunnel

- 9th Street Tunnel

The Metropolitan Police Department does not anticipate additional street closures on Tuesday or Wednesday, but they say there is always the potential for intermittent closures in the downtown area.

