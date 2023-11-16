Expand / Collapse search

Rise in DC carjackings linked to repeat juvenile offenders, police data shows

Washington, D.C.
Over 850 carjackings so far in DC

Carjackings are on the rise in our nation's capital. Leaders in the District have their hands tied trying to find a solution. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Northwest after questioning police who are working on stopping the crimes.

WASHINGTON - Carjackings are on the rise in our nation’s capital.

Leaders in the District have their hands tied trying to find a solution.

Right now, the issue is glaring. Carjackings are up 104% in D.C., and police say that volume is overwhelming.

Alarming statistics show more than 800 have occurred so far in 2023, compared to a little over 400 at the same time in 2022.

Lieutenant Scott Dowling of the Metropolitan Police Department is in charge of the D.C. carjacking task force.

Dowling told FOX 5 that there are often a lot of repeat offenders. 

"For juveniles, specifically, it depends on what their record is and if they’re going to get detained or not, and if it’s their first or second offense, they won’t get detained, and they’re out there. If they choose to do it again, that’s why they choose to do it."

D.C. police data reveals that 66% of arrests involve juveniles.

There have been 145 arrests so far in 2023 compared to 114 in 2022.

When the lieutenant interviews suspects, he says that they tell him they do it "mostly for fun." 

"They just do it. It’s a thing," he said. "They’re going out with groups of their friends and that’s what they’re doing."

What the kids think is a game can easily turn deadly.

"Two juveniles have died, one was shot and killed trying to carjack someone, and another one died in a car accident in a carjacked car," Dowling said. "A 13-year-old got shot and killed, and a 15-year-old died in a car accident. So, it’s a serious business."

12-year-old faces judge for fatal DC carjacking attempt after mom turns him in

A 12 year old arrested in connection with a fatal attempted carjacking on D Street went before a judge Wednesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez was in the courtroom, and learned the young suspect is in custody because his mom turned him in.

Dowling explained that teens often use stolen vehicles to commit other crimes, and sometimes they use them just for a ride home.

Cars are often recovered 20 minutes away from where the suspect lives.

The current D.C. law makes it difficult to hold young people accountable for their actions. The lieutenant believes that a lot of people are getting away with the crime because not every case is closed. 

"We’re doing the best we can to bring them to justice," he said.

The department wants to remind everyone to stay alert and keep their head on a swivel when they're out and about.