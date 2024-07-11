Rideshare driver robbed by panhandler after giving the man money, DC police say

A rideshare driver was assaulted by a panhandler in Northwest DC after giving the man money, police say. Now, they’re hoping to catch the suspect to prevent any other attacks.

Whether you’re in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, you’ve likely experienced people coming up to our cars and asking for money.

That’s what happened to a rideshare driver sitting in his SUV around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Surveillance video shows a suspect walk up to a white SUV 1100 block of U Street, NW. He tries to open the back door but finds that it’s locked.

The man then walks around to the other side, tries to open that door and sees it’s also locked.

He then goes up to the rideshare driver who rolls down his window to talk to the guy. Police say that’s when the suspect asked the driver for a ride and money.

The victim gave the suspect some money but then he allegedly grabbed the victim's pocket, robbing him of his cash and bank cards before walking away.

FOX 5 tried talking to the ride-share driver on camera but he’s still shaken up.

Right now, he just asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to call D.C. police and urges other drivers to be careful if they encounter similar situations.