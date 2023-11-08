Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger in DC

Authorities are investigating after a rideshare driver was carjacked by her passenger while on a call in D.C.

The carjacking happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near 7th Street and Chesapeake Street in southeast Washington.

Police say the woman had just finished driving the man to the location and asked for his help after experiencing a problem with her tire. After they both exited the vehicle, police say the man pushed the woman to the ground and stole her car.

He was last seen driving northbound on 6th Street. The vehicle is described as a Black 2020 Toyota Rav4 with Virginia tags.

Police say the woman was not injured. The passenger was not armed.

The investigation is continuing at this time.