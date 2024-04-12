RHOP star Wendy Osefo home burglarized

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo was recently the victim of a home burglary while on a family vacation, according to TMZ.

TMZ details Osefo's home in Finksburg, Maryland was hit by burglars and some expensive possessions from the Bravo star were swiped.

Carroll County officials say the incident was reported to their office on Sunday, April 7.

According to TMZ, the burglary took place some time last week when Osefo and her family were on vacation in Jamaica.

The star shared images on Instagram of her family's spring break getaway at the Azul Beach Resort Negril. Osefo enjoyed some fun in the sun alongside her husband, Eddie Osefo, and their three children.

Osefo told TMZ that she is thankful no one was home during the incident and material things can always be replaced. She also shared her and her family were devastated and felt violated by the intrusion.

This remains an ongoing investigation.