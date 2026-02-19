Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor was taken into custody Thursday by U.K. police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

What we know:

Thames Valley Police, which covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten‑Windsor’s former home, said it is "assessing" reports that the former Prince Andrew sent trade documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

What we know:

The review began after millions of pages of records tied to a U.S. investigation into Epstein were released.

The department did not name Mountbatten‑Windsor, as is standard under U.K. law. But when asked whether he had been arrested, the agency pointed to a statement saying officers had taken a man in his 60s into custody. Mountbatten‑Windsor is 66.

What they're saying:

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,'' the statement said. "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence."

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time," the statement added.

Images circulating online appeared to show unmarked police vehicles at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers gathered outside Mountbatten‑Windsor’s residence.