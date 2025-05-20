Retired Prince George’s County firefighter charged with rape, child abuse

The Brief John Inman, 61, charged with rape and child abuse. Allegations center around alleged abuse from 1991 and 1996. Potential victims are asked to contact detectives.



A retired Prince George’s County firefighter has been charged with rape and child abuse following allegations that he sexually assaulted a junior firefighter in the 1990s, authorities said.

Retired firefighter faces charges

What we know:

John Inman, 61, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, retired from the Prince George’s County Fire Department in 2017.

Investigators with the county police department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit allege that between 1991 and 1996, Inman sexually assaulted the victim multiple times. During those years, the victim was between 13 and 17 years old.

The assaults reportedly occurred at multiple locations, including Inman’s home and the Hyattsville Fire Station on Belcrest Road.

Detectives launched an investigation in July 2024, and on May 12, 2025, authorities obtained a warrant for Inman’s arrest. He surrendered to police on May 17, officials said.

Inman faces charges of second-degree rape, child abuse-custodian and related charges.

John Inman (Prince George's County Police Department)

Potential victims asked to contact detectives

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case or potential victims to contact detectives at 301-772-4930.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, via the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.