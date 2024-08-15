Reston man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl in store

A Reston man is now behind bars, accused in the disturbing sexual assault of a child inside a busy store at a Fairfax County shopping center.

Fairfax County Police say it was a brazen and shocking crime. The man reportedly followed the little girl inside a store while she was with her mom, before touching the child and taking photos. Shoppers who spoke with FOX 5 were stunned.

"I'm completely shocked," Reston resident Katie Ward said. "I've never felt unsafe here, never even thought about it. Pretty shocking for sure."

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at the South Lakes Village Shopping Center.

Officials haven't specified which store this happened in but the plaza is anchored by a Safeway and a CVS.

Police say a seven-year-old girl and her mom were shopping inside a store, being followed by 25-year-old Arturo Elmore-Adon of Reston. He reportedly touched the child inappropriately, took photos and then fled the area.

The little girl was not physically hurt, according to detectives. But emotionally, of course, it’s another story.

Police caught and arrested Elmore-Adon on Monday. He's charged with aggravated sexual battery and more. he is being held without bond.

People say it's a disturbing reminder for parents – and all of us.

"Just blown away, disturbed," Kevin Reardon said.

"It's sad. Like I said I've never felt like that around here, it's really eye-opening. everyone has to pay more attention and everybody needs to take care of each other.

"It's scary," Reston resident Steve Heller said. "It's scary what this world is coming to today."

Investigators are worried there may be more victims out there. They're asking anyone with information to call Fairfax County Police - and you can remain anonymous.