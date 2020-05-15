Restaurant's coronavirus surcharge causes social media backlash

A $2.19 coronavirus surcharge from a restaurant in Missouri caused a backlash on social media this month.

“Scuse me … what? A covid surcharge…?” a Twitter user wrote in a post showing a Kiko Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge patron's receipt that included a “covid 19 surcharge.”

The tweet quickly went viral with people upset by the extra charge, The New York Post reported.

"If I ever see this on a bill I wld not pay it," one user wrote. "I’m tryin to recoup too. Who am I suppose to bill ??? Is this evn legal ?"

But the West Plains restaurant isn’t the only establishment adding a little to the bill. As restaurants struggle to keep their doors open amid stay-at-home orders, some feel it’s a necessary addition.

In San Diego, a Mexican restaurant was charging $1 extra for carne asada due to a meat shortage and in Michigan, a burger place is adding another dollar to each meal because of foot traffic they've lost, according to FOX 17 in Grand Rapids and KFMB-TV in San Diego.

And it’s not just restaurants. A dentist’s office in Jacksonville, Fla. reportedly started charging a $10 per appointment fee for personal protective equipment and in Texas, some hair salons have started adding a $3 sanitation charge, KTRK-TV in Houston and WJAX-TV in Jacksonville reported.

Kiko’s Steakhouse posted a message on Facebook defending the charge and stressing it would only be temporary.

“We are not trying to hide this surcharge, we choose this option rather than changing our prices on our menu, this way we can adjust the surcharge weekly," the restaurant wrote. "We’ve been putting flyers in front of our restaurant & put the surcharge on your receipt, today we put more signage. Please understand we cant control the rising cost of meat,seafood,poultry & produce prices.”

The restaurant's owner, Billy Yuzar, told Fox News that the surcharge is advertised online, on the restaurant’s front door, and at the register, so customers are well aware of it.

“We have been transparent about it. Right when you walk into our restaurant, it’s there,” he said.

Yuzar told Fox News the Twitter user who posted the photo wasn't the patron given the receipt.

He said he's now worried for his employees — and his restaurant’s reputation, which he believes is being tarnished with negative reviews from people in Canada and Texas, who had never even visited the location, but merely saw the viral photo on Twitter.

“They don’t have the facts, but are responding to this [picture on social media],” he said.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.

