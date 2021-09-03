Local restaurants, bars still struggling to find workers

Restaurants and bars are still struggling to find workers.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Desperation is setting in as managers make a last-minute push for help serving the holiday crowd. One restaurant and bar owner in Bethany Beach, Delaware is turning to social media for help finding staff – even if it’s just for the weekend.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with Alex Heidenberger, the co-owner of Mango’s in Bethany Beach.

He posted on Facebook, asking anyone who is available to help work at the restaurant this Labor Day, saying they are the shortest on staff they’ve ever been.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DC officers shoot armed man who rammed cruiser, fled deadly double shooting scene, police say

Mango’s like so many restaurants and bars nationwide and in the Washington, DC area are experiencing a staffing shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant continues to search for front-of-house staff for immediate hire. Bar owners say never before have they seen a worker shortage like this at the beach and they need all the help they can get, literally begging people to get back to work.

Advertisement

COVID-19 relief benefits are ending in many areas and business owners hope that will re-ignite the workforce.