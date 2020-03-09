Restaurant chain is taking temperature of would-be patrons before dining to help fight coronavirus

As the spread of coronavirus continues, one restaurant chain is taking a proactive approach to fighting off the coronavirus. The Sichuan Impression restaurant greets every would-be customer by taking their body temperature at the door, so any potential for spreading the coronavirus would not occur at their establishment. If the infrared thermometer reads more than 100 degrees, the would-be customer is politely asked to leave.

RELATED: Long Beach officials confirmed the city's first three cases of coronavirus

Sichaun Impression has three locations in the Southern California area: Alhambra, Tustin, and West Los Angeles.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

On an Instagram post in late January, the restaurant chain stated they would adopt the new measures, and politely asks their guests to cooperate.

1. We will use an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of each guest who comes to dine;

Advertisement

2. If any abnormal symptom, such as fever, is identified, we will immediately assist to contact the nearest medical service;

3. If you refuse to cooperate with the temperature measurement, we have to regretfully deny the service to you for the time being;

4. We encourage everyone to order “to-go” for the time being, and will offer 5% off discount for the entire order.

RELATED: The latest news stories on the coronavirus

Kelly Xiao, one of the co-owners, says so far they haven’t asked anyone to leave. “99.9% of our customers are fine with it," Xiao says. "We are trying to protect public safety.”

Dr. Barbara Ferrer with LA County Public Health

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, with LA County Department of Public Health says this is a good example of businesses acting responsibly and pro-actively to try to do their part to contain this pandemic.

“We should be proactive,” Ferrer said. When asked why they don’t test everyone, Ferrer said it’s not feasible.