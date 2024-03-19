Residents speak out after deadly St. Patrick's Day shooting in Shaw

The suspects responsible for shooting seven people in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood on St. Patrick's Day are still on the run.

That – of course – is not very comforting for people who live in that community.

Residents spoke out Tuesday night at a safety meeting held at the Watha T. Daniel Shaw Library in Northwest.

ANC Commissioner Alexander Padro was in attendance after he previously told FOX 5 that he heard several loud bangs the morning of the shooting.

"20 years ago, it was a daily occurrence, and now it maybe is a weekly occurrence, but that’s still too much," he told FOX 5 Tuesday. "What we hope is that, just like the mayor appears every time that there’s a shooting in Southeast, we would like to see her in the Shaw neighborhood when we have shootings as well. We have not seen her."

On Sunday, March 17, at 3 a.m. D.C. police officers heard the sound of rapid gunfire in the Shaw neighborhood.

When first responders arrived in the area of 7 and P Street, they discovered seven people shot and two – 32-year-old men – Anthony Brown and Jay Lucks – dead.

Investigators believe this was a targeted act of violence and not a random shooting. Most of the victims, they said, were inside Play D.C. – a nightlife lounge – before the shooting. They were allegedly walking back to their cars or homes when bullets struck them.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a surveillance photo of a black Infiniti Tuesday. They think it's the getaway vehicle.

At Tuesday’s community meeting, Lieutenant James Boteler said improving public safety in the area of environmental design is key to helping deter criminal behavior.

"What I can tell you is if you’re standing under a bright light, it’s hard to be anonymous," Commander Boteler said. "If you’re a nefarious actor or looking to commit a crime, many times, darkness is what you seek to commit your crime, so you can remain anonymous. I would ask businesses, rec centers, and private residences that see people lingering to install bright light."

D.C. police are increasing patrols around the Shaw neighborhood.

On Tuesday morning, officers were canvassing the area and arrested a 16-year-old in a stolen car.

He has been charged with armed carjacking and possession of an unregistered firearm.