Residents push for Airpark Citizens Advisory Committee after plane crash

Residents near Montgomery County Airpark are once again asking for a say in how the airport is operated, following a plane crash into nearby power lines seven months ago.

Montgomery County Council is holding a hearing on a bill that would create a new Airpark Citizens Advisory Committee. The group would include the Airpark's operators, residents, and different companies that use the facility. According to Councilmember Dawn Luedtke, the goal of the committee is to help address noise complaints that have fallen on deaf ears and ongoing safety complaints.

"Most frequently we hear questions about the number of flights especially that are related to the flight schools and also the noise complaints related to those flight operations."

A small plane crash in Montgomery County , left two people dangling 100 feet in the air and caused widespread power outages throughout Gaithersburg.