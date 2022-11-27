Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County causing widespread power outages

There are widespread power outages reported across part of Montgomery County after a small plane crashed into power lines on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area of Gaithersburg.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials, the plane is stuck in the power lines and dangling 100 feet in the area with two passengers inside.

The plane is a single-engine Mooney M20J with the registration number N201RF, according to the FAA. The plane had departed from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y.

Officials say both occupants of the plane are uninjured. Fire and rescue crews are working to rescue the occupants of the plane.

As a result of the incident, Pepco reports that about 85,000 customers throughout the northern parts of Montgomery County are without power.

Officials say they are waiting for the scene to be cleared, so they can begin work on restoring service.

They did not indicate how long that could take.

Montgomery County Police are asking people to avoid the area as rescue operations continue.