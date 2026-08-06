Bowie State University launches bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence

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The Brief Bowie State University will launch a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence in fall 2026. The 120-credit program will be offered on campus. Students will study areas including machine learning, robotics, computer vision and AI ethics.



Bowie State University will launch a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence this fall, expanding its technology programs as demand grows for workers with AI skills.

What to know

The 120-credit program will be offered on campus beginning in fall 2026.

Students will receive foundational and advanced instruction in artificial intelligence, with coursework focused on technical skills, critical thinking and ethical responsibility.

The university said the program will prepare graduates to develop, evaluate and implement intelligent technologies while examining the social and ethical issues surrounding AI.

What students will study

Bowie State said students will be exposed to fields including:

Machine learning

Data analytics

Intelligent systems

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Robotics

Autonomous technologies

AI ethics

AI models used in medical applications

The program is intended to prepare students for careers in healthcare, cybersecurity, education, business, government and advanced technology.

What university leaders said

"This new degree program represents a significant step forward in the university’s mission to provide students with academic programs that address society’s most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities," Bowie State President Aminta H. Breaux said.

Breaux said the university wants to prepare a diverse group of technology leaders who can help shape how artificial intelligence is developed and used.

Rosemary Shumba, chair of Bowie State’s Department of Computer Science, said faculty members and students are already involved in AI research.

"This new degree program will give students opportunities to participate in cutting-edge research, address real-world problems and graduate prepared to make meaningful contributions in one of the world’s fastest-growing fields," Shumba said.

Expanding opportunities in technology

Bowie State said the degree supports its efforts to expand access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs and increase representation in high-growth technology fields.

The university also said the program aligns with its priorities involving academic achievement, innovation, student success and community impact.

About Bowie State University

Bowie State was founded in 1865 and is Maryland’s oldest historically Black university.

The university offers more than 65 bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and certificate programs across fields including technology, business, education, healthcare, arts and sciences.