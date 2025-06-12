Republicans rout Democrats in annual Congressional Baseball Game

It was a packed house at Nats Park tonight, but not for the Nationals. The crowd was out for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The game wasn’t all that close as the Republicans routed the Democrats 13-2 for their fifth win in a row.

The game itself dates to 1909 and is designed to raise money for local charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.

This year the game raised more than $2.75 million – the most they’ve ever raised.

Also, they opened the upper deck for the first time tonight. Because we’re told, they sold 30,000 tickets, also a record. For comparison, the Nats are averaging 26,000 so far this season.

Fans FOX 5 spoke to at the game largely said they were excited to see some healthy competition between the political rivals.