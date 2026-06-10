Republicans extend Congressional Baseball Game winning streak with 11-2 rout

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The Brief Republicans kept their winning streak alive for the sixth year in a row Wednesday night, defeating Democrats 11-2 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park. The long-running tradition, which dates back to 1909, gives members of Congress a break from legislative battles to compete on the field while raising money for charitable causes.



Republicans kept their winning streak alive for the sixth year in a row Wednesday night, defeating Democrats 11-2 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park.

The long-running tradition, which dates back to 1909, gives members of Congress a break from legislative battles to compete on the field while raising money for charitable causes.

This year’s event drew more than 32,000 fans and set a new fundraising record, bringing in $3.2 million for charity, according to organizers.

What we know:

The game brought together lawmakers from both parties, including a mix of returning players and well-known participants, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

Democrats featured Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California and Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, both veterans of past games. On the Republican side, Rep. Greg Steube of Florida once again drew attention for his pitching, while Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa participated, continuing her role as one of the more recognizable GOP players in the annual matchup.

Before the first pitch, lawmakers emphasized the event’s bipartisan spirit and charitable purpose, even as they acknowledged the competitive edge on both sides.

Despite early weather concerns, rain cleared in time for the game to proceed as scheduled at Nationals Park.

Dig deeper:

The Republicans entered the night with momentum, having won last year’s matchup 13–2 and holding a five-game winning streak in the series. Some GOP players said they had been practicing since April to extend that streak.

Democrats, meanwhile, fielded a lineup they hoped could shift the recent trend and secure their first victory since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

Fans filled the stands with a mix of partisan pride and a shared focus on the charitable impact of the event.

"Anything bipartisan brings us together, and that’s what we’re doing here tonight," one attendee said, reflecting the tone many fans emphasized throughout the evening.

While both sides competed fiercely, the game’s outcome ultimately came down to one winner on the scoreboard—but organizers and spectators alike pointed to the larger victory off the field: raising millions for local nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, the Tim Johnson Memorial Scholarship, and Nationals Philanthropies.