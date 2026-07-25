5-year-old riding scooter critically injured in Southeast DC hit-and-run

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The Brief A 5-year-old was struck while riding a scooter in Southeast D.C., police said. Investigators believe the driver was speeding before fleeing the scene. Police are searching for a dark blue Nissan with Virginia license plate TAK 9548.



A 5-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a speeding driver while riding a scooter in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, police said.

What happened

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court around 6:45 p.m. for a reported traffic crash.

Police found the child suffering from life-threatening injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Driver drove away

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck the child, according to police.

The driver then drove away from the scene.

Police searching for vehicle

Investigators are searching for a dark blue Nissan with Virginia license plate TAK 9548.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.