Reproductive rights on the ballot in Maryland – but not the word 'abortion'

Maryland voters will be asked to decide if abortion rights should be put into the state constitution when they cast their ballots on Election Day. But some folks are asking why the wording of the ballot question doesn’t ever mention the word "abortion" at all.

The Ballot Question 1 states it would confirm an individual's right to "reproductive freedom" decisions and "pregnancy," but nowhere in its 59 words does it actually use the word abortion. –

The ballot language says that "the proposed amendment confirms an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue or end the individual’s pregnancy."

Some critics say it’s intentionally confusing, and they think it’s aimed at covering up what Ballot Question 1 is all about.

This has caused some questions and concerns among both anti-abortion advocates and abortion-rights advocates.

Some anti-abortion advocates say the word "abortion" was intentionally left off the ballot question so voters wouldn’t know what it’s about.

Some abortion-rights groups worry their supporters might not realize what’s at stake.

Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee confirmed the wording before it was placed on the ballot. The state already has abortion rights protected in state law, however putting it in the state constitution would supersede that and could be another layer of protection should the U.S. Supreme Court move to restrict abortion rights again after overturning Roe v. Wade.

Where do candidates stand on the issue of reproductive rights?

The issue of reproductive rights is a major point for Maryland candidates for senate, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, and Republican Larry Hogan.

When it comes to abortion, Hogan has said he is pro-choice. In an interview with FOX 5, Hogan said he would sponsor a bill to codify Roe v. Wade.

"I've said not only would I vote that way, but that I will sponsor a bill on the first day, sponsor a bill to codify Roe, sponsor a bill to protect IVF. When I ran for governor, I promised that I would protect access to abortion, and I kept that promise for eight years, where we funded abortion every single year for eight years. We had no efforts whatsoever to change any abortion laws in Maryland," said Hogan. "I kept my word for eight years as governor. I'll do the same thing in the Senate."

However, Democrats have pointed to previous policies implemented by Hogan suggesting he would not support access to abortions. During his tenure as governor, Hogan vetoed legislation requiring insurance plans to cover abortions. Hogan also withheld funding allocated to train abortion providers.

Alsobrooks has said she will co-sponsor the Women’s Health Protection Act. The legislation prohibits states from setting restrictions on abortion.

Alsobrooks has also said she will oppose any judicial nominee who does not support abortion rights.

"This race is about defeating Donald Trump. It is about, in so doing, making sure that we are protecting our reproductive freedoms," said Alsobrooks.