Reported stolen vehicle towed with 2 children inside from no parking zone in Arlington

Authorities continue to investigate the report of a stolen vehicle with two children inside that was towed in Arlington.

According to authorities, they responded reports of a vehicle that was towed for being parked in a no parking zone in the area of 1100 block of S. Hayes Street. Authorities say the Emergency Communications Center contacted the tow company regarding after learning details about the incident.

After further investigation it appears the tow operator was unaware the children were inside and upon notification, pulled over to check on them. It was determined that the children were in good health.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 26-year-old Chaukina Thomas of Suitland, Md. Thomas has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.