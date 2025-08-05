Report finds major flaws in MCPS background checks

Montgomery County Public Schools are under scrutiny following a new report that highlights serious flaws in the district’s employee background check system.

Background check failures

The findings suggest thousands of staff members may not have been properly checked, which raises questions about oversight and student safety.

According to FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said the school system told parents their children are safe. However, officials acknowledge the background check system may not be fully updated before the school year begins.

MCPS says all employees undergo a background check at hiring. But they’re supposed to be added to an FBI monitoring system that flags any new criminal offenses. The report found more than 12,000 staff members had not yet been entered into that system.

In addition, nearly 5,000 employees with direct access to children had not received a Child Protective Services screening, which checks for past child abuse or neglect reports.

Safety reassurances delayed

The report also uncovered cases where contractors started work before their background checks were finalized.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor, who joined MCPS a year ago, blamed the oversight on previous administrations. He said re-fingerprinting and FBI checks were paused during the pandemic and noted that MCPS depends on outside state agencies for processing, which can take over a month.

Among those actions are a public meeting that is scheduled for Sept. 26 to discuss the findings. The County Council is also requesting a written update from Taylor before the school year begins on Aug. 26.