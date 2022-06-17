Repair work on massive sinkhole in Frederick expected to begin soon

Construction will soon begin to repair a massive sinkhole that has been impacting traffic in Frederick, Maryland.

The sinkhole is located on Monocacy Boulevard in the area of I-70. It was first reported in early May along the side of road, and within days had stretched across the entire roadway, prompting Monocacy Boulevard to be closed from I-70 at Royal Farms to East South Street.

Officials believe the sinkhole stemmed from a waterline break, and subsequently grew larger due to heavy rain and stormwater runoff. Officials say, despite the increase in size, the sinkhole is generally stable.

A contract to begin the repair work on the sinkhole was awarded last week to Pleasants Construction, and earlier this week a pre-construction meeting was held. The company estimates the cost of the repair will be between $700,000 and $1 million.

Crews are expected to begin repair work on the sinkhole the week of June 27. It is estimated the work will take about 4 to 6 weeks to complete, but officials warn it could take longer depending on weather conditions and additional repairs that may be needed during construction.

The area remains closed until construction is complete.