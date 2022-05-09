Sinkhole detour set up in Frederick; heavy rain caused growth, officials believe

A major sinkhole that has damaged a water line, caused road closures and affected businesses is the talk of the town in Frederick, Maryland.

Officials from the City of Frederick said the sinkhole is located on Monocacy Boulevard in the area of I-70. They say the sinkhole was first reported on Wednesday, it shut down traffic by Friday and by Saturday, it stretched across the entire roadway.

The City of Frederick says the size of the sinkhole grew due to the heavy rain and stormwater runoff.

Monocacy Boulevard is closed from I-70 at Royal Farms to East South Street.

The sinkhole is about 200 feet and the stretch of road affected is closed indefinitely. The city's department of public works is investigating the area and has set up a detour for affected drivers.

Business owners say this isn't actually rare for the area.

"They tend to open up and then when we have the heavy rain, they keep on spreading, so it’s not our first time with one and every time there’s rumble we wonder if we’re going down," says Frederick resident Kim Midgley.

At this time, the city doesn't know when they'll be able to patch up the hole. They advise people to avoid the area.

The city is also reminding residents to let cold water run for about 15 minutes before using.