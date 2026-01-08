Rep. Steny Hoyer announces that he will retire at end of his term

The Brief Rep. Steny Hoyer says he will retire at the end of his term. The longtime Maryland Democrat voiced concern that Congress is straying from the Founders’ goals. At 86, he joins a growing number of senior lawmakers stepping aside.



Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the longest‑serving Democrat in Congress and a previous contender to lead the House, announced Thursday he will retire at the end of his term.

What we know:

Hoyer, who spent years in party leadership and helped guide Democrats through major legislative wins, reflected on how Congress has changed since he arrived in 1981, saying it was once a place where "most Republicans and Democrats worked together in a collegial and productive way." He said he is now "deeply concerned that this House is not living up to the Founders' goals."

Hoyer grew emotional during his 10‑minute floor speech, saying he will have "much more to say about the issues we have grappled with and the ways this House has changed during my time."

What they're saying:

"I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to examine their conscience, renew their courage, and carry out the responsibilities that the first article of the Constitution demands," he said. "Only in that way can we insure that our 250 years will be a preface to a stronger, brighter beacon in a free and principled democracy."

Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania spoke after Hoyer, praising him as a "statesman" and thanking him for his service during a period of growing political division.

At 86, Hoyer becomes the latest senior congressional leader to step aside, among a growing number of lawmakers retiring in both parties ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Hoyer first won his seat in a 1981 special election and quickly rose through the ranks to become the No. 2 House Democrat. He served as majority leader after Democrats won control in 2006 and again in 2019 during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Over the years, Hoyer worked closely and sometimes as a rival to then‑Speaker Nancy Pelosi. During the Obama administration, Hoyer helped Democrats advance the Affordable Care Act and other major legislation.

In the Trump era, as Democrats sought to regain the House, Hoyer campaigned to reach blue‑collar voters and positioned himself as a potential alternative to Pelosi.

He also continued to promote his "Make It in America" agenda focused on boosting U.S. industry and jobs.

