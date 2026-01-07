Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer to announce retirement after more than 40 years in Congress

The Brief Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer is going to announce his retirement. Hoyer, 86, represents the state's Fifth Congressional District. He has served in Congress since 1981, when he won a special election.



FOX 5 has confirmed that Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer, who has been serving in office since 1981, is set to announce his retirement.

Hoyer, 86, represents the state's Fifth Congressional District, which stretches from the eastern suburbs near D.C. to southern Maryland.

What we know:

Hoyer first joined the House of Representatives in 1981 after winning a special election.

Last year, he won the Democratic Party nomination in a primary race against three other candidates in 2024, securing his 14th term in the House of Representatives.

This made him the longest-serving House Member from Southern Maryland in history, as well as the highest-ranking Member of Congress in Maryland history.

Dig deeper:

Hoyer is the most senior member of the House Democratic Caucus, and over his decades-long career in the House, rose to become the second-highest ranking member of Democratic House leadership under Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He served as House Majority Leader between 2007 and 2011 and again between 2019 and 2023. He also served as House Democratic Whip first from 2003 to 2007 and later from 2013 to 2019. Prior to serving as Whip, Hoyer was the Chair of the Democratic Caucus from 1989 to 1995.

There are only two sitting House members who have served longer than Hoyer — Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky and Chris Smith of New Jersey.