Florida Rep. Cory Mills, alleged victim deny reported assault after DC police open investigation

The Brief D.C. police are investigating a Florida representative after officers were called to a home for a report of an assault. Rep. Cory Mills has denied any wrongdoing. The alleged assault victim, Sarah Raviani, has also denied that any physical altercation took place between the pair. D.C. police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.



A Florida House representative is under investigation, accused of assaulting a woman in D.C.

Rep. Cory Mills is the legislator accused in the assault but at this time, both he and the alleged victim, Sarah Raviani are denying that any assault took place. No arrests were made at the scene.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue, SW, around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 for a report of an assault. At this time, police have not released any other details on the assault but have said that once MPD leadership became aware of the matter, there was an immediate review of the initial response to "ensure all procedures were followed."

Additionally, MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau says it is currently investigating the matter.

Who is involved?

What we know:

Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District, is a father of two and a former Army combat veteran. He was also recently appointed as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence.

According to a report from The Floridian Press , Mills recently said he’s considering running for U.S. Senate in 2026. They report that Mills has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

FOX 5 also reached out to Raviani, who provided a statement saying that she called police to address a "personal matter" and that while police may have seen "bruising and marks" on her arms, she also says there was "no physical altercation."

D.C. Police say the investigation is ongoing. It’s not clear what the personal matter was or why the initial call came in as an assault.

Read Raviani’s full statement below.

Word For Word:

"Wednesday, I reached out to law enforcement to address a personal matter. Several factors influenced my decision to involve the authorities. I had just returned from a 14-hour flight, severely jet-lagged and sleep-deprived. Additionally, I had been drinking during my vacation and had a drink in front of me when the officers arrived, which contributed to my emotional state. Upon their arrival, they noticed some bruising and marks on my arms, which I explained were the result of medical conditions like eczema and activities from my recent trip to Dubai. While the personal matter in question was emotionally charged, there was no physical altercation. Regrettably, the situation has since been misrepresented by reporters and led to relentless harassment from various sources. Words have been taken out of context, and my privacy is being disregarded. This is a deeply personal matter that is being unfairly exploited for political purposes or other motives.