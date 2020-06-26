Reopen Maryland co-founder reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, won’t help contact tracers

An Anne Arundel County man who reportedly co-founded the Reopen Maryland movement revealed through social media that he has COVID-19 – and that he won’t help the state’s contact tracing efforts.

Tim Walters posted a video earlier in the week indicating that his case had been confirmed at an emergency room.

RELATED: After 100s of vehicles clog Annapolis during Saturday demonstration, Monday Reopen Md protest attracts only a few

He complained of symptoms including a dry cough and headaches.

According to the Capital Gazette, Walters – a two time GOP candidate for Maryland’s General Assembly – helped organize demonstrations in Annapolis, the Eastern Shore and elsewhere.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Although he offered a warning to those who he’d come in contact with, Walters said he will refuse to participate in the state’s contact tracing program.

Advertisement

“If you feel like you need to, let your doctor know you’ve been exposed to me. I will not share anybody’s information with the government – I’m just not going to,” Walters said.

RELATED: Coronavirus case totals and deaths in the DMV

Maryland has confirmed more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases – and the virus is responsible for more than 3,000 deaths in the state.

In March, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan instituted stay-at-home orders and ordered non-essential businesses to close in an effor to slow COVID-19’s spread.

The state has since begun a phased reopening process to restore the state’s once bustling economy.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



