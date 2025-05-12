Renovations begin on DC's Roosevelt Bridge

The Brief The rehabilitation project on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge in D.C. began Monday. The goal is to extend the service life of the bridge and improve mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists. The price tag for this massive facelift is $130 million.



Construction on the Roosevelt Bridge in D.C. began Monday.

The project is expected to last three years and transportation leaders in the District and Virginia are urging commuters to leave early and expect more time for commutes.

What we know:

The price tag for the massive facelift is $130 million — 90 percent of that is reportedly federal funding. The remaining 10 percent will come from D.C. taxpayers.

The three-year Roosevelt Bridge project will include a deck overlay, deck replacement and wider sidewalks.

Credit: D.C. Department of Transportation

Right now, those familiar with the project say they’re four and a half feet. They’ll increase that to ten feet.

The goal is to make the Roosevelt Bridge more pedestrian-friendly, while upgrading the esthetics of the bridge to include a new paint job. Newer and better is the goal.

What they're saying:

"I think that’s lovely. I think getting people out and about, walking around is just great and allowing more room for pedestrians walking around is great. The Roosevelt Bridge could use a facelift. I think it’s great," Arlington resident Seeley Lutz said.

"I remember riding on it when I was a kid. I’m glad they’re improving the bridges in the area," another Arlington resident, Jeramiah, told FOX 5. "You don’t want a repeat of what happened in Baltimore."

Alex Liggitt, Communications Manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation, says upgrades will include traffic barriers, new pedestrian railing and updating all signage.

"As we go forward in time here, continuing to make sure we’re talking to one another, communicating about road closures, getting the word out, letting people know if there is an alternate route or give extra time to their morning commute," Liggitt said.

Big picture view:

The project includes structural repairs and a massive paint job over all the steel. Rusted parts will be removed and replaced with a new paint job.

Transportation leaders say the bridge has been in service for more than six decades and more than 95,000 vehicles travel on it daily. Even so, this is its first upgrade since opening.