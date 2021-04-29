Remaining suspect in Manassas Mall parking lot deadly double shooting caught

The remaining suspect in a deadly double shooting that took place in a Manassas Mall parking lot is finally in custody.

Prince William County police announced on Thursday that they’d taken 23-year-old Christian Starr Haynes of Woodbridge into custody, charging him with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

They’d already taken three other suspects into custody on similar charges, including 23-year-old Aliquan Gary Gill of Woodbridge and two 17-year-old suspects.

Police say they’re responsible for the death of 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves of Baltimore, and the shooting of an unidentified 22-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. on April 2 outside of the mall on Sudley Road.

Investigators say an altercation between the groups occurred inside the mall. They parted ways, but then encountered each other again in the parking lot, when shots were fired.

