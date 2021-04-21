Prince William County police ID suspect still sought in Manassas Mall parking lot killing; 3 arrested

article

Prince William County police are still seeking one man linked to a double shooting in the Manassas Mall parking lot that ended in the death of a Baltimore man.

Police say they are still looking for Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of the 12100 block of Salemtown Drive in Woodbridge.

Haynes is described as a Black male, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds. He reportedly has black hair and brown eyes.

A second adult suspect – 23-year-old Aliquan Gary Gill of Woodbridge – has already surrendered to police, and two 17-year-old suspects have also been arrested.

All four are facing charges including murder.

A fifth person has been identified in connection with the incident, but police have not charged that person.

Police were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those linked to the death of 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves of Baltimore, and the shooting of an unidentified 22-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. on April 2 outside of the mall on Sudley Road.

Investigators say an altercation between the groups occurred inside the mall. They parted ways, but then encountered each other again in the parking lot, when shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.

