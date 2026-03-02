Relisha Rudd has now been missing for more than 12 years in what remains one of the District’s longest unsolved missing‑person cases.

She was eight years old when she disappeared on March 1, 2014. Her last known sighting was at a northeast D.C. motel with Kahlil Tatum, a janitor at the former D.C. General Shelter where Relisha and her family were living.

Tatum was later found dead in an apparent suicide after she was reported missing. Investigators believe he killed Relisha before taking his own life, though her body has never been found.

Relisha Rudd vanished 12 years ago; her case remains unsolved

Family members, volunteers and law enforcement have continued searching over the years. The FBI is still offering a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to her recovery.

In 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age‑progressed image of Relisha. She would have turned 20 years old in October 2025.