Rehoboth Beach to reopen beach, boardwalk on May 15 for exercise

The City of Rehoboth Beach will open the beach and boardwalk on Friday, May 15 for exercise.

The beach and boardwalk will be opened for walking and exercise from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The boardwalk will also be open for the public to access local businesses.

All visitors must wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, and keep gatherings 10 people or less. Swimming and surfing are not allowed.

Bikes are permitted on the boardwalk from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Leashed dog walking is allowed on the beach May 15 through May 29, but dogs are not allowed on the boardwalk.

Public restrooms will open May 15 at Rehoboth, Baltimore, and Delaware Avenues.

Parking meters and permits are suspended through May 29.

