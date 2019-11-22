Registered sex offender walks into Fairfax County school, police say

article

A registered sex offender has been arrested after he walked into a school in Fairfax County, according to officials.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Garrett of the District, followed someone into Aldrin Elementary School in Reston at about 3:55 p.m. on Thursday.

Garrett left the school when he was confronted by a staff member but remained on the school property, authorities stated.

Officers arrived at the scene and said they found Garrett as he was walking away from the school.

Garrett, who is a registered sex offender and had a warrant out for his arrest, was arrested and charged with entering school property after a violent sex offense conviction.

Officials said he was being held without bond.

