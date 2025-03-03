Registered sex offender sentenced to over 26 years for groping woman on Metrobus

article

The Brief A Silver Spring man has been sentenced to 26 years and 231 days in prison after groping a woman twice on a Metrobus. The suspect, 45-year-old Kokouvi Apetoh, is a registered sex offender who was convicted in four prior cases involving the victimization of women on public transit. Montgomery County Judge Bibi Berry issued the sentencing, stating that this was the "end of the road" for Apetoh.



According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Kokouvi Apetoh pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault on Feb. 6, 2024. Apetoh also admitted to violating his probation for a second time, prior to the Metrobus groping case.

On Friday, Feb. 28, he was sentenced to 26 years plus 231 days in prison.

What Happened?:

Prosecutors say Apetoh assaulted a woman on the Metrobus on Jan. 7, 2023. Apetoh sat down behind the woman, who he did not know, and reached between the seats to grab her breast.

The woman reported the incident to police but Apetoh had already fled the scene when they arrived. Then, on March 22, 2023, the defendant sat behind the same woman on a Metrobus and grabbed her breast again.

The victim quickly turned around and took a picture of the defendant before he fled the scene again. Apetoh was then arrested by Rockville City Police in conjunction with Metro Transit Police.

Prior Charges:

Apetoh had been convicted in four prior cases involving the victimization of women on public transit for incidents in Montgomery County, Prince George’s Counties and D.C. He is a registered sex offender.

Montgomery County Judge Bibi Berry issued the sentencing, stating that this was the "end of the road" for Apetoh. She gave Apetoh the maximum of ten years on each count of second-degree assault to run consecutively and an additional six and a half years for his violation of probation.

What they're saying:

"This defendant is a serial sexual offender who systematically targeted innocent women commuting to and from work. We are committed to protecting women in our community and making sure that those who take public transportation can do so safely. We applaud Judge Berry for recognizing the significance of the defendant’s abhorrent conduct and issuing the maximum penalty," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.