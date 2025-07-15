Regional data initiative linking education, workforce outcomes launched in DMV

The Brief Maryland, Virginia and D.C. launched the region's first effort to track students' transitions from school to careers. The initiative creates "Student Pathway Reports" to create a clear picture of student outcomes for policymakers. The project adds to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s commitment to expanding education-to-career pathways for D.C. Students



D.C., Maryland and Virginia will launch the region's first collaborative effort to track how students transition from school to careers across state lines, according to the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education.

What we know:

According to a press release, the Coleridge Initiative’s Democratizing Our Data Challenge (DDC) will fund the effort.

The initiative will create a multi-state "Student Pathways Report" connecting K-12, post-secondary and workforce to create a clear picture of student outcomes for policymakers and address a crucial blind spot in public data systems.

Dig deeper:

More than 20% of the region's 10.2 million residents cross state lines daily for work. The ambition looks to allow leaders to follow education and career trajectories across DC, Maryland and Virginia, informing programs that support students and workers where they live, learn and work.

The project adds to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s commitment to expanding education-to-career pathways for D.C. students.

The Bowser Administration has invested $100 million in increasing access to real-world learning opportunities and specialized coursework.

In 2024, Bowser established the Office of Education Through Employment Pathways, using data to strengthen programs that prepare young people for college and careers.

There are two phases to the initiative. From 2025-26, the participating jurisdictions will finalize data sharing agreements, develop a record linkage strategy and prepare their findings for secure analysis within Coleridge’s Administrative Data Research Facility.

In 2027, the project will produce a regional report on student pathways from high school to the workforce, separating by race, gender and socio-economic status.

What they're saying:

"This is a major milestone for data-driven policymaking in the National Capital Region," said Monica Dodge, Executive Director of the Office of Education Through Employment Pathways for the District of Columbia. "By breaking down data silos, we can better understand what’s working for our residents and where we need to improve."