Teen arrested in connection with Gaithersburg armed carjacking and murder

The Brief An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gaithersburg man in April. The suspect, Earl DeAngelo Charles Jr., was taken into custody on Monday in Prince George's County. Court records indicate he also faces outstanding charges and trial dates in Prince George’s County for unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle, theft, trespassing and disorderly conduct.



An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gaithersburg man in April.

What we know:

The suspect, Earl DeAngelo Charles Jr., was taken into custody on Monday in Prince George's County.

According to investigators, Charles was wandering the neighborhood on foot, roughly half a mile from his own home, searching for a vehicle to steal. He allegedly targeted a running Toyota Highlander with keys in the ignition parked on Carrington Hill Drive. Around 6 a.m. on April 9, the homeowner, 32-year-old Christopher Gove, confronted the suspect in his driveway and was shot to death.

Police tied Charles to the crime using a bullet shell casing recovered at the scene, which matched a firearm found in Prince George's County from a separate case involving the suspect.

Investigators also recovered evidence from Gove’s stolen vehicle, which was found crashed and abandoned approximately five miles away later that morning.

Gove, an engineer who lived with his wife and their golden retriever, Marshall, had purchased his home just a year prior, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

What they're saying:

Neighbors remembered him fondly as a sweet person.

One anonymous neighbor expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and frustration regarding juvenile accountability, calling the situation "a pipeline to prison" when young people and parents are not held responsible.

What's next:

Charles is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County jail and has not yet appeared before a judge.

Court records indicate he also faces outstanding charges and trial dates in Prince George’s County for unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle, theft, trespassing and disorderly conduct.