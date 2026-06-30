Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Warren County, Stafford County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Dorchester County, Carroll County, Charles County, Frederick County, Washington County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Anne Arundel County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
2
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Stafford County, Warren County, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Frederick County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Carroll County, Northwest Montgomery County, Washington County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County

Teen arrested in connection with Gaithersburg armed carjacking and murder

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland Crime
Published June 30, 2026 7:09 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 7:09 PM EDT
Teen arrested in connection with Gaithersburg armed carjacking and murder
Teen arrested in connection with Gaithersburg armed carjacking and murder

Teen arrested in connection with Gaithersburg armed carjacking and murder

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking following the fatal shooting of a Gaithersburg man in April. The suspect, Earl DeAngelo Charles Jr., was taken into custody on Monday in Prince George's County.

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gaithersburg man in April.
    • The suspect, Earl DeAngelo Charles Jr., was taken into custody on Monday in Prince George's County.
    • Court records indicate he also faces outstanding charges and trial dates in Prince George’s County for unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle, theft, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gaithersburg man in April.

What we know:

The suspect, Earl DeAngelo Charles Jr., was taken into custody on Monday in Prince George's County.

According to investigators, Charles was wandering the neighborhood on foot, roughly half a mile from his own home, searching for a vehicle to steal. He allegedly targeted a running Toyota Highlander with keys in the ignition parked on Carrington Hill Drive. Around 6 a.m. on April 9, the homeowner, 32-year-old Christopher Gove, confronted the suspect in his driveway and was shot to death.

Police tied Charles to the crime using a bullet shell casing recovered at the scene, which matched a firearm found in Prince George's County from a separate case involving the suspect.

Investigators also recovered evidence from Gove’s stolen vehicle, which was found crashed and abandoned approximately five miles away later that morning.

Gove, an engineer who lived with his wife and their golden retriever, Marshall, had purchased his home just a year prior, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting. 

What they're saying:

Neighbors remembered him fondly as a sweet person.

One anonymous neighbor expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and frustration regarding juvenile accountability, calling the situation "a pipeline to prison" when young people and parents are not held responsible.

What's next:

Charles is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County jail and has not yet appeared before a judge.

Court records indicate he also faces outstanding charges and trial dates in Prince George’s County for unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle, theft, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The Source: Information from FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

Maryland CrimeNewsCrime and Public SafetyMontgomery CountyMaryland