Recreational marijuana sales continue to skyrocket in Maryland

The cannabis industry is booming in the free state, and it turns out most people are flocking to central Maryland to buy their marijuana.

Even so, Prince George’s and Montgomery County came in second for where most Marylanders are buying their cannabis.

These new statistics come as no surprise to the inventory manager here at Columbia Care, a cannabis dispensary here in Bethesda. The inventory manager says business has more than doubled, even quadrupled since recreational marijuana use is now legal in Maryland.

Central Maryland is reportedly the hotspot for the most cannabis sales in the state — that includes Anne Arundel, Harford and Baltimore counties. Plus Carroll, Howard and Queen Anne’s counties.

Turns out cannabis sales are generating millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state. The comptroller of Maryland’s office releasing its quarterly report indicating more than 12-million dollars in cannabis tax had been collected between July and September 2023.

The state’s comptroller says 35% is going to the community reinvestment and repair fund, 5% to counties across the state, 5% to the cannabis public health fund, 5% to the cannabis business assistance fund and the remaining balance to the state’s general fund.