Record-setting number of guns seized at BWI Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers say a record-setting number of guns have been seized at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Officials say 36 guns have been confiscated at the airport's TSA checkpoints so far this year. The record was set Monday when TSA agents seized a loaded handgun from a traveler at a security station. The previous record of 35 seized guns was set in 2022.

"It's shocking to see that we have already surpassed the previous high number of guns caught and we are still in early October," said Grant Goodlett, TSA's Deputy Federal Security Director for Maryland in a statement. "Our TSA team here in Baltimore is good at what they do and they are remaining vigilant in helping to ensure that no illegal or prohibited items are carried onto a flight. There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints because you certainly can't carry it onto your flight."

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Passengers can travel with firearms, but only if they have been unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case with checked baggage. Then the locked case should then be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared

Details on how to properly travel with a firearm has been posted online.

Last year, 6,542 firearms have been confiscated at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Travelers can face civil penalties of up to $14,950 for violations.