RECIPES: Pumpkin spice meals to prepare for fall

Good Day DC is preparing for the flavors of fall with D.C.-based Cosmopolitan Plated.

Creative Founder Jennifer Jones says to add the spice, but keep the late-summer flavors alive by adding fresh fruits and veggies to the pumpkin spice flavored meals by adding fresh peppers or bananas.

"The smell has a psychological effect on people that marks a particular time of the year, and evokes feelings of nostalgia and grounding," she said. "Right now, that's so important, as we have been through a rough year, people are looking for normalcy. That's why we're seeing the pumpkin spice season come earlier this year. Pumpkin spice flavors work well from late summer through thanksgiving."

Here's everything you need to know to recreate the meals shown on Good Day DC:

Pumpkin Spiced Bourbon Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 lb. grilled boneless chicken breasts (Sub: Thighs)

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup bourbon

2 tsp ginger, minced

1 TBS brown sugar

2 TBS pumpkin spice

1 tsp onion powder

2 1/2 tsp sea salt, divided

1/2 tsp ground mustard

1 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp garlic powder

1 TBS olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut your chicken into large bite-sized pieces and salt them with 1 1/2 tsp of salt, and set aside for at least 15-30 mins. Overnight in the fridge is best. In a mixing bowl, whisk ginger, brown sugar, pumpkin spice seasonings, remaining salt, mustard powder, onion powder, and garlic powder. Whisk in maple syrup and bourbon. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a skillet. Toss and sear chicken pieces until browned, then remove them from the pan. Turn off the stove. Add the sauce into the skillet and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Place the chicken back into the skillet, reduce heat, and then let it simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the sauce thickens. Serve over rice or with a salad.

Pumpkin Spice Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup canned pumpkin

¼ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 tsp butter, melted

1 egg, beat

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Mix pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl. Roll out your pastry into a 12x12 inch square. Spread pumpkin mix onto 3/4 of the pastry square, leaving 1/4 uncovered. Wet edges of the square with a tad of the beaten egg. Starting with the end with the pumpkin spread, roll the square over itself, creating a roll. Slice the roll into 1 1/2 inch slices. Place onto prepared baking sheets. Brush each roll with butter, followed by egg wash. Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is puffed and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool on the pans for 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack and cool completely.

Pumpkin Spiced Banana Breakfast Smoothie

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup pumpkin, canned or freshly cooked

1 frozen banana, sliced

3/4 cup almond milk

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp fresh ginger minced

1 tsp honey

INSTRUCTIONS:

Simply add all ingredients into your blender. Blend to your desired consistency, pour in a glass and enjoy! You can top with crushed pumpkin seeds or almonds.





