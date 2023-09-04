Conagra frozen chicken strips, Hillshire smoked sausage recalled over possible contamination

article

Two food products were recalled due to "potential foreign matter contamination," and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is telling consumers to throw the products out if they have them, the agency announced in a release Saturday.

Recalls were issued for Conagra frozen chicken strips and Hillshire smoked sausage.

Conagra Brands is recalling 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entrée products that could be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The recalled products have best-by dates of Dec. 11, 2024; Jan. 1, 2025; or Jan. 7, 2025, the FSIS announced Saturday. The entrées were produced on June 20, 2023; July 11, 2023; and July 17, 2023.

According to the FSIS, the recalled products are "8.9-oz. cartons containing one entrée of 'BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL' with best if used by 'DEC 11 2024,' 'JAN 01 2025,' or 'JAN 07 2025' and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton."

A recall for the product occurred after a consumer complained of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the food, which resulted in an oral injury after the person ate it.

FSIS officials said they haven’t received additional reports of injury or illness from eating these products. Consumers concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

These impacted products have the establishment number "EST. P-9" printed on the side of the box. These meals were shipped to retail locations across the country and sold online.

In June, Conagra recalled thousands of pounds of its Marie Callender’s frozen beef shepherd’s pies due to potential foreign matter contamination.

Hillshire Brands Company is recalling its blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. (U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service-FSIS)

Separately, Hillshire Brands Company is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with bone fragments, the FSIS reported.

These recalled products are the 14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes:seconds, "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of "Nov 11 23" printed on the front of the package, the FSIS noted.

According to the FSIS, the ready-to-eat blended meat and poultry smoked sausage items were manufactured on June 14, 2023.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number "EST. 756A" printed on the front of the package. Officials said these items were shipped to stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

FSIS reported one oral injury after someone ate the product but said there were no other reports of injury or illness from consuming these items.

The agency expressed concerns that the products may be in refrigerators and freezers, and if consumers have them, they should be thrown away or returned to the store.

