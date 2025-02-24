'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger faces sentencing Wednesday after DUI conviction

Karen Huger, a star on Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Potomac," will appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court Wednesday for sentencing after being convicted of multiple charges related to a car crash last year.

When was Karen Huger's DUI crash?

The backstory:

The charges stem from a March 19, 2024, incident in which Huger crashed her Maserati into a pole near Oaklyn Drive in Potomac.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

Will Karen Huger go to prison?

Huger faces up to two years in prison. However, prosecutors are requesting a sentence of six months in jail, in line with Maryland’s sentencing guidelines.

According to The Washington Post, Huger’s attorney plans to argue for no jail time, instead seeking a sentence that emphasizes rehabilitation.

During the trial, body camera footage and witness testimony revealed the severity of Huger’s intoxication. An EMT testified that Huger swayed on her feet and refused medical treatment, while police footage showed her slurring her speech, cursing at officers, and refusing a breathalyzer and field sobriety test.

Huger, who has since checked into a private recovery program, is expected to speak at her sentencing hearing before Judge Terrence McGann.