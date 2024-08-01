Rayful Edmond's lawyer defends release of notorious DC drug kingpin: 'Give him a chance'

Rayful Edmond, the infamous cocaine kingpin who once reigned over Washington, D.C.'s drug trade, has been released from federal prison after serving more than three decades of a life sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Edmond was released from custody on Wednesday and transferred to community confinement, which could mean either a halfway house or home confinement.

The specific location was not disclosed, but a federal office in Nashville, Tennessee, is overseeing his case.

Tyrone Parker, a founding member of the D.C.-based organization Alliance of Concerned Men, has known Edmond for years since he became a federal prisoner. Parker spoke to Edmond after his release.

"He told me he’s going to a halfway house. He didn’t say where, but he said he’ll get back with me. When I spoke to him, he was in the airport, getting ready to get on another plane," Parker said.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the now 59-year-old Edmond at an airport shortly after his release, saying to the camera, "I’m back better than ever."

"He’s doing well. He’s happy as you can almost imagine. It’s a miracle that he’s home," Parker added.

Edmond was arrested at age 24 and sentenced in federal court in 1990 to life in prison for introducing crack cocaine to D.C., which contributed to the city earning the title of "Murder Capital of the U.S." in the 1980s.

He was convicted of running a criminal enterprise involving 150 people, raking in $300 million a year, and being responsible for at least 30 murders.

Edmond later received another 30-year sentence for dealing massive amounts of drugs from his Pennsylvania prison cell.

Now, many years later, his petition to be released from prison has been granted.

Jason Downs, who has been Edmond's attorney for the past seven years, stated, "He feels that he has served, and we believe that Mr. Edmond has served and paid his debt to society."

Parker believes that Edmond deserves a second chance, noting his apparent remorse and willingness to give back to the community.

"Let’s give the man a chance," Parker said. "Yes, he did some terrible things, but we’re talking about 33 years ago. Let’s give him an opportunity, especially if we think he could help us turn this ocean liner of violence around. And if he’s willing... who am I to say no? Not me."

Parker emphasized the importance of taking help from anyone who can contribute to stopping the violence, regardless of their past.

"I’m looking to take help from anybody that I would think could help to stop the killing. I cannot afford to have selective morality. He’s done his 33 years, and he deserves a second chance. If he can help to save one person, that’s good enough for me," Parker said.